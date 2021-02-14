On Sunday February 14, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Dukes of Sussex, announced that they will have a second baby. The news came along with a monochromatic photo of the couple, where the advanced state of pregnancy of the duchess is evidenced.

“We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child, “announced a spokesperson for the couple through a statement.

Since they left their work as members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established their residence in California, United States, so everything would indicate that the second child would be born in that country, unlike the firstborn Archie, born on May 6, 2019 in the UK.

The new baby of the dukes of sussex He would be the fifth grandson of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. While for Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Prince Philip of Edinburgh it would be his tenth great-grandson.

Rumors of a new pregnancy for the Duchess of Sussex arose when she submitted a request not to travel to the UK to continue her trial against the British tabloids, scheduled for January 11, 2021.

A month later, in November, Meghan Markle shocked the world by confessing in an opinion column published in The New York Times, that she had been pregnant in July 2020 but suffered a miscarriage. The new offspring has been called a ‘rainbow baby‘, the name given to children born after a loss.

14.2.2021 | Photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirming the pregnancy of Meghan Markle. Photo: Dukes of Sussex / Instagram fans

