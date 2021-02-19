After a year spent in withdrawal from the activities of the crown, the couple do not wish to resume this role at the end of the one-year transition period which had been granted to them.

The couple definitely breaks with the crown. Prince Harry, grandson of Elizabeth II, and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, have lost their last official titles after confirming to the Queen their final withdrawal from the British royal family, the Palace of Buckingham, Friday February 19.

The couple, who are expecting their second child and have moved to California, do not want to reverse their withdrawal after the one-year transition period they had been granted.

Concretely, the Duke of Sussex will lose his military titles to which he was very attached, while his wife will lose her charitable patronages, the palace said in a statement, stressing that “all are saddened by this decision”.