AOn Tuesday evening he was “the man of few words,” as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, put it. Prince Harry’s wife was the center of attention at the Invictus Games party in a Düsseldorf hotel.

She also freely addressed the approximately 1,600 invited guests, including many disabled soldiers and their families. Meghan said she was proud to have become part of this family. The sporting event for soldiers who have suffered injuries in action and service or who have suffered permanent physical and mental impairments due to illnesses was opened on Saturday by 38-year-old Harry, founder and patron of the event. It was only on Tuesday that his wife, who was four years older than him, arrived from Los Angeles, with a short stopover in London, to support her husband.

It was noted by the media that it was the couple’s first appearance together in almost two weeks; the Sussexes were last seen on September 1st at a Beyoncé concert in Inglewood, California, and that Meghan was wearing a black Banana Republic dress with a Bottega Veneta belt and Aquazzura heels. The Duchess particularly likes to wear black, perhaps because it is a no-go for female members of the British royal family. Exception: in the event of a bereavement.

Meghan, who had allegedly done her own make-up and hair for the evening – in just under an hour – also gave information about why she had only come to Düsseldorf now: she was looking after her children, four-year-old Archie and the two-year-old Lilibet, in Los Angeles have to take care of.

With their joint appearance, the couple countered speculation that their relationship was in crisis. 21 nations are taking part in the competitions, which run until Saturday, including, for the first time, a country from Africa: Nigeria. Harry had already revealed at the opening that his wife was enthusiastic about this country’s athletes for a special reason: she is 43 percent Nigerian.