Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and his wife Megan, lost all their official titles, after they confirmed to the Queen their final withdrawal from the British royal family, what Buckingham Palace announced today, Friday.

In light of the determination of the spouses to proceed with the decision to withdraw from the royal family following the transitional period that was granted to them, which lasted for a year, the Duke of Sussex will lose the military titles that he was very attached to, while his wife will lose her sponsorship of charitable activities, according to the royal palace statement, which said, “Everyone is sad.” For this decision ».