Prince Harry and his son Archie (5 years old) visited Kelly Slater’s surf ranch in California to receive surf lessons from Raimana Van Bastolaer, none other than the instructor of figures such as Cindy Crawford and Ivanka Trump. Although the son of Carlos III had been seen surfing in October, it has not been known until now that he did not attend classes alone, but in the company of his first-born son.

On his social networks, the instructor shared a photo where he was seen accompanied by the Duke of Sussex and his son posing on a jet ski. Although the photograph has since been removed, due to the strict rules of protection and security that the Sussexes have with their children, the snapshot caused a stir among their followers. «In Tahiti we still call you Prince Harry, but at the Surf Ranch you are my brother. “It has been an honor to have surfing with me,” the instructor wrote in his publication.

The ranch was created a decade ago by Kelly Slater, the American surfer who has been crowned world champion in his discipline 11 times and who is also recognized for his participation in the series ‘Baywatch’ and his courtship with different public figures like Cameron Diaz either Pamela Anderson.

The place is located more than 150km from the coast, specifically, a three-hour drive from Montecito, the luxurious neighborhood where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their children Archie and Lilibet.









Everything seems to indicate that Harry became interested in surfing when his wife, Meghan Markle, gave him some lessons for his 36th birthday, shortly after moving to Los Angeles. Since then, we have been able to see the brother of Prince Williampracticing this sport, a hobby that, according to the latest photos published, he wants to pass on to his eldest son.

While Harry has decided to start the year with a swim among the waves, Meghan has done so by announcing her new projects: his return to social networks after years of absence and ‘Love, Meghan’, the Netflix series ready to premiere on January 15.

With Meghan’s return to Instagram, her followers are waiting for the Duchess of Sussex to share not only her professional projects, but also family moments in which she can see her two little ones Archie and Lilibet, and how much she have grown in recent years.