Prince Harry, singer Elton John and five other famous British figures can file their lawsuit against the editor of the British newspaper Daily Mail, alleging widespread illegal behavior for collecting information through non-consensual eavesdropping, among other reasons. This was ruled this Friday, November 10, by the High Court of London.

The Publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) had requested a hearing last March to have the case dismissed, arguing that the claims that were filed in October 2022 were outside the six-year period for legal action. Enrique, Duke of Sussex and the youngest son of King Charles III, along with the singer Elton John and five other plaintiffs, accuse this association, which publishes the English tabloid, of telephone hacking and other serious violations of privacy that, according to them , started 30 years ago. Contrary to the defendants’ argument, the plaintiffs’ legal team emphasizes that, at the time, the plaintiffs were not aware that they were being targeted. The ANL, however, has always denied its participation in these illicit practices.

“I consider that each plaintiff has a real perspective that demonstrates concealment on the part of the Associated that was not discovered before October 2016,” Judge Matthew Nicklin states in his ruling. However, Nicklin also rules that the seven plaintiffs cannot use as evidence the accounting books that recorded ANL payments to private investigators, which were revealed in a public inquiry into press standards that began in 2011, without first obtaining the permission of British Government ministers.

“While it is a fact that the publication of illegal articles was not concealed, these were, in the case of the plaintiffs, only the tip of the iceberg. “What was deliberately concealed from the plaintiffs, if they are correct in their allegations, were the underlying unlawful acts that were allegedly used to obtain information for later publication,” the judge added. In this way, Nicklin rejected the editors’ arguments that the entire case should be dismissed because it was filed too late.

Therefore, a hearing will be held on November 21 to consider the outcome of the ruling. “We intend to uncover the truth at trial and hold accountable those members of Associated Newspapers who are fully guilty,” the Hamlins law firm said in a statement on behalf of Henry of England, Elton John and her husband, director David Furnish, actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, activist Doreen Lawrence and former minister Simon Hughes.

During preliminary hearings, some of which were attended by Enrique and Elton John themselves, their lawyer, David Sherborne, said his clients had been “misled” by unequivocal denials made at the 2011 public inquiry by senior Associated executives. In his presentations, the prince and the other plaintiffs detailed a series of alleged illicit activities by journalists from the Daily Mail or 19 private investigators who worked for them from 1993 to 2011 and beyond, which involved actions ranging from tapping into their phones to bugging their homes, as well as obtaining medical records through deception. “As we have always made unequivocally clear, the lurid claims made by Prince Harry and others about phone hacking, landline tapping, data theft and use of sticky microphones are simply absurd and we look forward to establishing this in court in due course. ”said Associated — the media group that has several British tabloids such as the Daily Mail, MailOnline, The Mail on Sunday either Meter— then in a statement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court in London on March 27, 2023. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

Phone hacking first came to public attention in 2006, when royal correspondent and private investigator working for the Sunday tabloid News of the World, part of tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate, were arrested and later convicted for accessing voicemails from British royals’ mobile phones. Subsequent revelations, made public five years later, forced Murdoch to close the newspaper and led to the imprisonment of its editor and others. In addition, a public inquiry was opened and they had to pay millions of pounds in damages.

A different judge ruled last July that Prince Harry could continue with his lawsuit against the Murdoch conglomerate, accused of obtaining confidential details about him using illegal invasions of his privacy. But, the judge in that case said, the wiretapping allegations were made too late to be prosecuted. Still, the continuation of that trial is likely to take place in early 2025.

Last June, the Duke of Sussex became the first senior British royal in more than 130 years of history to testify in court. It was over his lawsuit against Mirror Group, and a verdict could soon be issued in that case as well.