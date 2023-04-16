Before the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain, his son, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, came to have a heart-to-heart talk with him before agreeing to attend the ceremony, the newspaper reported. Sun with reference to sources.

It is noted that on both sides there is a “willingness and desire to make peace.” The details of the conversation have not been released.

Earlier, on April 12, Buckingham Palace reported that Prince Harry had received an invitation to the coronation of his father, Charles III. At the same time, his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay at home with the children.

The solemn ceremony of the coronation of Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The coronation will be conducted by the spiritual head of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

At the same time, on April 7, Sky News reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not attend the coronation ceremony of Charles III. The reason was the refusal of Buckingham Palace to invite the children of the Dukes of Sussex – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the event.

In September last year, the media wrote that Prince Harry had a falling out with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William of Wales. He was unhappy that Markle was banned from joining the royal family and saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after her death in Scottish Balmoral in September 2022.