In the program “Armchair expert” hosted by Dax Shepard, Prince Harry assured that the “pain and suffering” that affected him during his childhood and adolescence were a consequence of the treatment he received from his father, prince charles, of whom he in turn said that he “treated him the way he himself was treated” by his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

When asked about the way he was raised as royalty, he said: “When it comes to raising children, I have experienced some form of pain or suffering that maybe my father or parents suffered, i’m gonna make sure i break that cycle not to transmit it ”.

Genetic pain

The Duke of Sussex reported his feelings: “a large amount of genetic pain that is passed on anywaySo we as parents should do our best to try to say you know what, that happened to me, I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen to you. “

He said he does not want to point to anyone, but when he spoke again about his father in the masculine singular, it was clear that he was referring to his father. “That pain and suffering is in turn connected to his parents, which means that he treated me the way he was treated, so I said to myself, what can I do to change that so that it doesn’t happen to my children. ? ”.

“I do not want to be here”

Harry recounted that when he was in his early twenties and was partying from party to party he struggled with the responsibilities of being a member of the royal family and constantly told himself, “I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to do this, look what he did to my mom “.

He also talked about the extent to which Meghan markle and he tried to keep their nascent relationship a secret and recalled how the care affected the early stages. “The first time Meghan and I got together for her to come and stay with me, we ran into a supermarket in London pretending we didn’t know each other.”

Jokes and criticism

During the new interview, reference was also made to a trip he made to Vegas during which a nude photo of him was leaked to the British press. “At least he wasn’t running down the Strip,” the prince joked.

Although he criticized the behavior of some media outlets in the US, Harry said that the situation has improved for him and his family since they moved to California.

Prince Harry’s new statements do not seem to help improve his relationship with Prince Charles, who has stopped speaking to him since he resigned from his duties at the Real home, but they could also complicate that rapprochement he had a few weeks ago with his brother, Prince William.

