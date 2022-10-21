from Simona Marchetti

Host of the opening day of the Masters of Scale Summit, the Duke of Sussex reiterated the enormous importance of professional psychological help, which allowed him to regain a confidence that he did not think he had

While in the royal family or while serving in the army (where he stayed for 10 years), Prince Harry has never heard of therapyas if that word were one sort of taboo at court and in the armed forces. Then “the blinders came off and his life changed,” as he explained in a tweet Doron Weber of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, on the sidelines of the opening day of the Masters of Scale Summit, which was also attended by the Duke of Sussex.

Coaching "The moment I started therapy, I finally opened my eyes – said the 38-year-old Harry during the public meeting -. I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and the therapy blew that bubble. " The second step came with the coaching. "When I found my way into coaching, the next bubble burst – continued the prince – and suddenly I realized that now I have a perspective and that I know my worth. I found the confidence I never thought I had".

The loss of the mother It is not the first time that Harry has spoken openly about mental health, a subject that is very dear to both him and his wife Meghan Markle. It is no coincidence that in 2017 the former member of the British royal family he had confided in the Telegraph how deeply the death of his mother, the unforgettable Princess Diana, had marked him. “Losing my mom at 12 and then having to switch off my emotions in the last 20 it has had a very serious effect not only on my personal life but also on my work and I have probably been very close to complete exhaustion on numerous occasions“.

Last year it was instead the turn of his wife to reveal (in the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, who brought so much turmoil to the court) that she had thought about suicide, after joining the royal family and not having received any kind of help from Buckingham Palace, when he asked.