The Duke of Sussex was absent this Monday from the opening session in his private claim for damages derived from the interference of the tabloids of the Mirror group in his private life with criminal techniques. But his legal representative, David Sherborne, accused the popular press of “sowing discord” between Princes Henry and William and of causing “enormous attacks of depression and paranoia” in the younger of the brothers, among other damage highlighted in the exhibition. of his plea in the High Court Justice of England and Wales.

The lawyer culled an article from The People, from 2003, describing an alleged dispute between the princes over Paul Burrell, the butler of their mother, Lady Diana. Enrique was 18 years old, had embarked on a sabbatical year and the brotherly row threatened to cloud the atmosphere of family Christmas, according to the publication. “The seeds of discord between the two brothers began to be sown even at such an early stage,” said the seasoned lawyer for victims of communications interference and other illegal methods of obtaining personal and confidential information.

Sherborne added that “trust begins to erode” when disagreements between siblings and their “inner feelings” are aired and revealed to the public in tabloid media “exclusives.” “One can see how distrust can arise from an early age due precisely to this type of activity,” she argued without going into detail about the apparent abyss that now separates the children of Carlos III.

Enrique is expected to testify on Tuesday, after angering Judge Timothy Fancourt by ignoring his request to appear at the London civil court on Monday where the case is being settled. He will have the opportunity to explain the “unnecessary stress and tension” that the constant harassment of the press caused in all his relationships. In a preview of his affidavit, he denounces that as soon as he struck up a friendship or “it was rumored” that he had a girlfriend, the entire family of the new date was “dragged into chaos.”

The prince’s complaint covers a time range from 1996 to 2010 and includes information published in the three Mirror newspapers about dark episodes in his life, which may focus the questioning of the defense. MGN denies all the allegations of ‘hacking’ of his cell phone and acknowledges only that there is evidence that he paid a private detective for a commission that was carried out using illegal methods. The duke’s testimony should continue until Wednesday.