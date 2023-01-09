He loves them all very much, Prince Henry keeps repeating when he talks about the British royal family, but the truth, he adds, is that “they have not shown, to date, the slightest desire for reconciliation”, and that “some of they have decided to sleep with the devil [la prensa tabloide sensacionalista] to rehabilitate their own image”. The Duke of Sussex has begun this Sunday, January 8 at night, a long list of interviews to promote his autobiographical book Spare (In the shadow, the Spanish edition has been titled), and as much as he tries to qualify or sweeten his story, every time he speaks he multiplies the grievances against his father, Carlos III, his stepmother, the queen consort Camila, his brother Guillermo or his sister-in-law , Kate Middleton. All interventions will be on American television, and with professionals from that country. But Henry from England wanted to start the round with someone he knows and appreciates: Tom Bradby, the British journalist and writer who presents the news News at Ten on ITV, where the conversation was broadcast. Bradby has traveled to California to interview the Duke of Sussex.

Enrique has decided to present himself to the world as a man who has achieved peace with himself —thanks to years of therapy— and happiness with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, three years old, and Lilibet, a year and a half. That peace, he explained to Bradby, comes from being able to tell his own truth —through a lucrative documentary on the Netflix platform, and now his autobiographical book, which is published next Tuesday, January 10— . At no time does it cross his mind that, in doing so, he is airing the intimacies of close relatives or directly attacking them or the monarchical institution. “The amount of leaks and stories that all of them have told to the media [siempre desde el anonimato] It is such that, from my point of view, they have written countless books. Millions of words intended to try to dump garbage on my wife and myself to the point where we had to leave the country [Reino Unido]”, assures Enrique during the television interview.

More information

accusations of racism

Bradby wanted to remind the Duke of Sussex of one of the most serious moments of the progressive estrangement between him and his family, when both -Meghan Markle and himself- accused the Windsor house of being racist, during the now famous interview they gave to the American presenter Oprah Winfrey in 2021. They then pointed out how a member of the royal family, whose name they never wanted to give, had expressed curiosity and concern about the skin color that the firstborn Archie would have when he was born. Markle is the daughter of a white father and a black mother. “It was the British press that spoke of racism,” Enrique has now defended himself again. “I just wanted to point out the unconscious bias that existed.” Recalling how the lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth ll, and until recently Queen Consort Camilla, Susan Hussey, had to resign from her post after an ill-fated conversation with Afro-Caribbean activist Ngozi Fulani, the Duke of Sussex has used that incident “As a good example of the atmosphere that is breathed in the institution [como él se refiere a su familia]”.

If Queen Camila played her cards with the tabloid press to rebuild her public image, as Enrique suggests in the interview, something similar was done by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who immediately bought into the tabloid media’s account of Markle and participated in that rivalry. built. “American actress, divorced, mixed race… if you behave like my family does, who do not stop reading the tabloids while living their lives, the tendency is to end up living in the bubble created by those tabloids before you in reality itself ”, accuses the Duke of Sussex.