Prince Hamzah, the former heir to the throne of Jordan, swore allegiance to his half-brother, King Abdullah II, on Monday after a weekend of political instability over an alleged plot against the monarch. The prince was held at his home for two days after being accused of treason to the crown and sedition, for allegedly being involved in a plot to destabilize the country.

Peace has returned to the Jordanian Royal Household. After a weekend marked by tension in the Jordanian monarchy, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein appears to have backtracked to reconcile with his half-brother, King Abdullah II.

Accused of being in command of a plot to destabilize the country and the crown, Hamzah was placed under house arrest – as he denounced in a video broadcast on social networks – along with 16 other people, also detained, including another member of The Royal Family. Despite the commotion generated, the former heir to the throne made it clear in the same video that he would not comply with the imposed movement restriction, defying the forces of the Raghadan Palace.

But now, he seems to have thought better of it. This Monday the prince swore allegiance to King Abdullah II through a letter signed in his own hand and released by the Royal House.

“I place myself in the hands of the king, confirming that I will maintain the commitment of my parents and grandparents, faithful to their legacy, and I will follow in their footsteps, faithful to their trajectory, to their message and to the king, abiding by the Constitution of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan” says the message, published on the website of the Royal House.

The Court published the official note shortly after reporting on its Twitter account that Abdullah II, determined to resolve this matter “within the framework of the Hashemite family,” had commissioned his uncle Prince Al Hasan to mediate with Hamzah and that he He had promised to abide by the procedure indicated by the monarch for this.

Hamzah was accused of conspiring with foreign actors to interfere in the country’s Executive, headed by his half-brother, which is why he had been under surveillance for a long time. Especially because of his links with an Israeli who was part of the Mossad Israeli intelligence service, Roy Shaposhnik, and the former head of the Court, Bassem Awadallah. In addition to having been meeting with Bedouin tribal members, opponents of the regent’s kingdom.

He swears loyalty to the monarch but highlights the incompetence of the Government

Prince Hamzah strongly denied his alleged involvement in a conspiracy against the crown. However, he highlighted “the incompetence that has prevailed in our government structure in the last 15 or 20 years”, which are practically the ones that Abdullah II has on the throne.

As he had done many times in the past, he also denounced the prevailing corruption in the country and the imposed oligarchic model, which only benefits a few. “They are believed to be above the life and dignity of more than ten million people who live here,” attacked the royal in a recording broadcast by the British network ‘BBC’.

Hamzah’s harsh statements regarding the crown come at a time when the Jordanian population is showing great dissatisfaction with the management of the pandemic. Anger that increased with the death of nine patients with Covid-19 due to lack of oxygen in a newly built hospital, and that was attributed to the mismanagement of the pandemic and the internal corruption of officials.

After the incident, the prince personally went to the homes of the deceased to offer his condolences, in what some considered as an attempt to outshine the monarch, who had come to the hospital to reassure the population.

The friction in the Hashemite family is long overdue. In 2004, Abdullah II revoked the title of heir to the throne to Hamzah, as had been designated by his late father, King Hussein. Reason why many local media and a large part of the population believe that the prince could harbor a grudge against the current monarch.

Although this does not represent a real threat to the monarchy, since Abdullah II enjoys the support of the Jordanian Army, which said it was prepared to face “any attempt to undermine the security of the State and destabilize the kingdom” regarding the latest events.

From the first moment, Jordan’s neighbors and allies expressed their solidarity with the king, an important partner of the United States, and assured that they would support him in any situation.

With EFE and Reuters