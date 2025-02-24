Jason Knauf, who was Guillermo’s personal assistant from England, has told that his boss felt deeply “affected and devastated” when he learned of his wife’s diagnosis, Kate Middleton, reason that forced them to take the public statement by announcing it.

In an interview on the television program 60 Australia MinuteKnauf, who worked for seven years with the princes of Wales, has told that his boss felt deeply affected when he learned his wife’s cancer diagnosis. “It was horrible, absolutely horrible. It is the lowest that I have ever seen, “ He has confessed.

There was another reason for weight: The couple’s children. “They didn’t mean that I had cancer because they hadn’t told the children and they were thinking about how to tell him.”

This delay in public information caused intense speculation and the most varied theories about the absence of Kate, which caused a credibility crisis in the institution.

Kate’s video frame to reveal his cancer. Ceded

In May 2023 Jason Knauf, former Secretary of First Communication of the Dukes of Sussex and after the Wales from February 2015 to March 2019, He was awarded for his services.