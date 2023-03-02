Next May 6 will be the coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camilla and, although the calendar of three days of celebrations is already known, little by little new details of how the festivities will take place are emerging. The latest data that has been revealed is the desire expressed by the new monarch to make his first grandson, Prince George, the protagonist, giving him an “important” role. Thus, the little boy of only 9 years has made all the headlines of the British press while the alleged infidelity of his father has completely disappeared from the media.

Last week, news hit the tabloids that Prince William had shared a romantic evening with Rose Hanbury on Valentine’s Day. This placed the Dukes of Cambridge in the center of all eyes. Since then, everything has been laughter and complicity in the public appearances of the couple and, as the days have passed, there has been no trace of the information in which it was even said that the heir had given his supposed lover with a jewel.

All the articles have been removed from headlines as well-known as the ‘Daily Mail’, ‘The Sun’ or ‘The Mirror’, with which it is considered that Buckingham Palace has enforced the privacy law known as ‘super injuection’, which is used in very specific cases on information that may violate privacy, without going into the substance of its veracity. This happened in 2019, when the possible romance between Guillermo and Rose Hanbury was discussed for the first time. A peculiarity of this law is that, if it were being applied, the media could not confirm it or even mention it. It could also be the so-called ‘regardless injuction’, in which case it would have been a mandate from the British royal house to remove publications considered uncomfortable.

Carlos breaks with tradition



Prince George’s candid smile now accumulates all the comments after ‘The Sunday Times’ revealed that the kings want him to have a “significant” role in the coronation. Although he has not yet revealed what exactly his mission will consist of, it seems that Carlos III wants to give him his rightful place as second in the line of succession, despite his young age.

This is an initiative that breaks with tradition since it would be the first time that one of the heirs actively participates in such a solemn act. Perhaps this is one of the innovations that King Carlos III intends to include, who has already warned that it will be a religious service that will show “the pomp of yesteryear” but that it will also reflect the role of the sovereign in today’s society. Thus, Prince William is expected to have a prominent role since both he and his son embody the future of the British crown.

The ceremony will also feature Camilla’s grandchildren, taking into account that they are a “mixed family”, in keeping with the times in which it is so common for each of the married members to bring family from previous relationships.