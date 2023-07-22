It’s not every day that you find out that your future is already written and that you are part of one of the most important and storied families in the United Kingdom. Prince George of Cambridge found out when he was seven years old. Now, with the newly released 10, the second in line to the British throne is already used to accompanying his parents, the princes of Wales, on the royal agenda.

The eldest grandson of King Carlos III is already aware of the role he will have in the future, but his parents prefer that he continue to grow as a child, although learning every day the responsibility he will have later on. Guillermo and Kate, since his birth, have wanted to raise Jorge in privacy, even knowing that it was not an easy task. To do this, they have been in charge of controlling the image they want to give of their son: they are the ones who disseminate the photographs and the content related to his three offspring. In this way, they avoid leaks from journalists or close workers.

As for their education, Prince George and his siblings, Carlota, eight, and Luis, five, began a new stage last September, when they entered the exclusive Lambrook School – about 20 minutes by car from Windsor. A change that came after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage, a house restored in 2015 located within the town and near the castle where, until her death, Queen Elizabeth II resided. Now, it looks like the heir to the throne will follow in the footsteps of his father and his uncle, Prince Harry. Last June, British media captured images of the couple, along with their eldest son visiting the exclusive private school at Eton.

But this change would not be immediate, since the minimum age for admission to the boarding school is from 13 years. Even so, families must register their children before June 30 of the year in which they turn 10. In Jorge’s case, they should have already formalized the registration. As pointed out by her own Web page of the center, the education of a student revolves around 54,000 euros per year, which makes it the sixth most expensive in the country.

William of England and Kate Middleton with their three children, from left to right, Jorge, Luis and Carlota, upon their arrival at Lambrook School on September 7, 2022. JONATHAN BRADY (AFP)

Prince William of England, for many, is the present and future symbol of the stability of the British monarchy; and Prince George is the distant image of the institution. With the rise of King Carlos III, the crown is beginning a renewal process in which it is important to adapt to innovations and be close to the people, either through social networks or at official events. While the children of the princes of Wales have as normal a childhood as possible —within the limitations of being an active member of the British royal family—, they are gradually immersing themselves in their duties as part of the Windsors.

This year, at the coronation of his grandfather Carlos III, he played an essential role. Prince George became Page of Honor and fulfilled his obligations, while he was the center of all eyes: he escorted the monarch down the aisle and held his long cloak. In fact, it was not the first time that he served as a page: at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, five years ago, he was part of the entourage that accompanied the Duchess of Sussex to the altar.

Prince George during the coronation of his grandfather, King Carlos III. The ceremony was held on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London. GARETH CATTERMOLE (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Although each of his steps is measured to the millimeter, there are others that are impossible to control. As revealed by the specialist in the British royal house Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals, Guillermo and Kate are trying to raise their children to be “part conscious”. However, these revelations have also awakened the character of the second in line. One day at school, according to Nicholl’s version, he wanted to make it clear to his classmates who he was: “My dad will be king, so you better be careful.”

Your future is decided. If nothing changes, he will be king. But until the moment he ascends to the throne – first his father would have to become monarch – he will be the master of his life and will be able to execute the decisions he wants. What could be in danger, as assured by British media such as Daily Mailis his passage through military service, something that until now was a tradition and that all his ancestors fulfilled.

moments to remember

The arrival of the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a wave of expectation in the United Kingdom. One day after his birth – on July 22, 2013 – the princes of Wales publicly presented the one who will one day become king. “We are still thinking about the name. It looks like her, thank God,” Guillermo told reporters gathered outside St. Mary’s hospital. Four weeks after his arrival, they were the ones who were in charge of spreading the first official images of the little boy, taken by Michael Middleton, Kate’s father. A gesture that would start a long tradition in which they are the ones who decide what to publish and what not to publish about their children.

Kate Middleton and William of England as they leave St Mary’s Hospital after the birth of Prince George on July 23, 2013. Zak Hussein (Corbis via Getty Images)

One of little Jorge’s most iconic moments was his reception to then US President Barack Obama when he was two years old. He did it in pajamas and a bathrobe. With that cute outfit, the prince shook his hand and showed him how he played with the rocking horse that the Obamas had given him for his birth.

Jorge is a true soccer fan and, naturally, he shows his support for the English team. He was seen with his family in the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, which took place at Wembley Stadium. The British heir could not contain the emotion during the match. But happiness turned to sadness when his team was defeated in a penalty shootout. Social networks did not take long to echo the images in which the disappointed prince was seen and being comforted by his father.

Prince George greets Barack Obama at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. The White House (Getty Images)

Something similar happened last weekend, when Prince George attended the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with his sister Carlota and their parents. The match lasted for more than four hours, in which the brothers were seen enjoying the game, crossing their fingers and celebrating the victory of the Spaniard. Moments of naturalness that move away from the pomposity of the crown and that bring the people closer to their future heir, whom they have seen born and grow.

At just 10 years old, the second in line to the British throne has already become one more on the royal agenda. The idea of ​​the princes of Wales to bring their family closer to their followers is serving so that those who want to know the ins and outs and feel closer to the marriage and their family, including the tenderness that their three children exude.