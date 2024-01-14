A 52-year reign comes to an end. Queen Margaret II of Denmark abdicates. Her son Frederick automatically becomes King and Head of State in an event that takes place on Sunday, January 14, at the Council of State, Christiansborg Castle. It is the second time that a Danish sovereign leaves power, the previous one being Erik III almost nine centuries ago, in 1146.

Crown Prince Frederick, 55, will automatically become King and Head of State following Margaret's abdication.

He is Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark. © Henning Bagger – AFP

He will arrive with his wife, Princess Mary, born in Australia, and his eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, in the “Golden Wedding” carriage, built at the end of the 19th century and a gift from the craftsmen of Copenhagen to the then kings, Christian IX and Luisa, for their fifty years of marriage.

On Sunday HM Queen Margrethe II entrusts the throne to HRH Crown Prince Frederik👑 The succession of the throne takes place at Council of State at Christiansborg Palace.🏰 The Queen signs a declaration of abdication & the Crown Prince will officially become HM King Frederik X. pic.twitter.com/9C2MXhaPkT — Denmark.dk (@denmarkdotdk) January 12, 2024



The last time that float was used was two years ago, for the celebrations of the half-century queen of Margaret II, the longest living monarch on the throne.

The popular Queen Margaret II, 83, will leave her residence at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen shortly after 1:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT) to go by carriage to Christiansborg Palace, seat of the Government and Parliament.

There, in a Council of State, which will be held at 2:00 p.m., he will sign a declaration of abdication that will end his 52-year reign.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will then proclaim King Frederick X on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

Queen Margaret attributed her decision to health problems after undergoing major back surgery last year.

Opinion polls show that more than 80% of Danes support it. In 1972, when Margaret became queen after the death of her father, there were more than 10,000 people on the streets of the capital. This time the police wait at least 10 times longer.

Aside from the abdication, the protocol is very similar to previous royal successions in Denmark. No foreign dignitaries or royals are invited, and there is no coronation or throne for the new monarch.

In Denmark, the monarch's role is primarily ceremonial, but he signs laws, formally presides over government formation, and meets regularly with the cabinet.

With EFE and AFP