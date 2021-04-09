Prince Philip of Edinburgh died this Friday, April 9, at the age of 99, weeks after having undergone a heart operation. The news has mourned the royal family, which sent a statement confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

During his public life, Felipe was described as a cold man and not particularly affectionate with his children or his grandchildren; however, he was actually very attentive. This was demonstrated with the Princess Diana, better known as Lady Di and the deceased wife of her son Carlos.

The two had a good relationship since she got to know the royal family closely. A historian revealed to the Secrets d’Historie program that the duke and his ex-daughter-in-law were sending letters to each other with dates between June and September 1992, when Lady Di and the Prince carlos They were going through a marital crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband showed her affection and understanding in extensive texts. In addition, he gave advice on how to integrate into the family, according to the professional. “He understood the difficulty she was having. He himself knew better than anyone how difficult it is to integrate into such a family, “he said.

“Felipe tried to be an intermediary between Carlos and Diana because he felt a little guilty. The Queen and he had put a lot of pressure on this marriage, “said the writer.

Even when Lady di expressed her wishes to divorce Carlos, the p Prince Philip of Edinburgh showed his unconditional support . In 2019, the newspaper Express reported a part of the content of the letters.

In one of the letters, dating from 1992, the deceased agreed with Diana of Wales for the scandal of infidelity that his son committed with Camilla Parker, who was accused of being the third person in the marriage. “It’s stupid for a man with Carlos’ status to risk everything for Camilla,” Felipe lamented at the time.

