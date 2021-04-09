The actors of the Netflix series The Crown, dedicated heartfelt messages to the prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Friday, April 9 at the age of 99.

Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith, who played the late member of the royal family in the successful production, spoke through a statement that was sent to the media on behalf of Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures and the team of The Crown.

Actor Matt Smith bids farewell to Prince Philip

British actor Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first and second seasons of The Crown . He expressed his admiration for the deceased and assured that it will not be the same without him.

“I would like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And I knew it. 99 years and out, but what entries and what style. Thank you for your service, old friend, it will not be the same without you, “said the artist in the statement.

Prince Philip The Crown

Actor Tobias Menzies mourns the death of Prince Philip

For his part, the actor Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in the series’ third and fourth seasons , He dedicated an emotional message to him.

He highlighted the unique personality of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. “If there’s one thing I know about the Duke of Edinburgh, it’s that I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have wanted an actor who portrayed him on television to give an opinion on his life. So I leave it to Shakespeare … Oh good old man! How good it appears in you. The constant service of the ancient world … Rest in peace, ”Menzies said.

prince philip

For its part, the team of The Crown noted: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and The Crown’s production team are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time. “

