The death of Prince Philip has mourned England this Friday morning, April 9. The member of the royal family maintained 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. A love story that both began at a very young age.

Here we tell you the most impressive details that united the Duke of Edinburgh and the British Queen.

How did Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II meet?

In 1939, the heir to the throne of England, just 13 years old, met his cousin-in-law, Felipe , who was 17. It all happened at the Dartmouth Military Academy, where he was studying.

Romantic letters began to be sent with the help of Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten. This paid off in 1946, when the Duke of Edinburgh was invited by the Royal family to Balmoral.

Princess Elizabeth was captivated from the first moment. Her cousin, Margarita Rhodes, wrote in her autobiography that “Isabel was really in love from the beginning.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II: their marriage in 1947

Two years after the Second World War, Felipe and Isabel got married in 1947 . It was the first one Royal wedding which was broadcast around the world.

The couple received 10,000 telegrams and 2,500 gifts from different countries. Isabel wore a wedding dress designed by 25 seamstresses and 10 embroiderers. While Felipe proudly wore his naval uniform.

More than 2,000 guests attended the ceremony; however, most of the Felipe’s family. His father had passed away, his three sisters were not invited as they were accused of sympathizing with Nazism. Only his mother gave him a bracelet for him to give to Isabel.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II

The conflicts that overshadowed her happiness

British media reported that there were many infidelities within marriage. Prince Philip was associated with well-known women such as the writer Daphne Du Maurier, the actress Pat Kirkwood, the French singer Hélène Cordet and the famous Lady Penny Brabourne.

Another conflict that the couple had to overcome was assuming the place that belonged to each one. It was difficult for Felipe to leave his leading role because he was three steps behind Isabel , who became Queen of England in 1952, at just 25 years old.

With the passage of time, the sailor surrendered to his role as prince and took a position as the queen’s caretaker.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II: their children

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had four children: Prince Charles (1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960), and Prince Edward (1964).

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and their children

