He Prince Edward, the youngest of the four children of the late Elizabeth II, will adopt the title of Duke of Edinburgh that his father, Prince Philip, had until his death in April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

“His Majesty the King is pleased to confer the Duchy of Edinburgh on Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday,” the British royal house announced in a statement.

Edward, thirteenth in line to the British throne, is the younger brother of the new King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Along with his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex, he plays a low-key but active role in representing the royal family, both in the UK and abroad.

Cooking, crafting, music and go-karting… It’s been a fantastic day meeting @DofE participants! 👏 In Blackpool, the Earl of Wessex saw the volunteering efforts of @SSABlackpool and The Oracle, before heading to Preston to join in with skill-based activities at Pioneer TEC. pic.twitter.com/2lRqz8M8er — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2023

On several occasions during his life, Prince Philip said he wanted his title, which he had held since his marriage to Elizabeth in 1947, to pass to his youngest son.

Felipe passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

“The new ones Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to carry on the legacy of Prince Philip, to develop opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential,” Buckingham Palace said.

Before Philip, the title was held by Prince Alfred, Queen Victoria’s second son.

