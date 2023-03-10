Prince Edward, the youngest of four sons of the late Queen Elizabeth II, will adopt the title of Duke of Edinburgh, held by his father Prince Philip, until his death in April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. (10).

“His Majesty The King is pleased to confer the Duchy of Edinburgh on Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday,” the British royal house said in a statement.

Edward, 13th in line to the British throne, is the younger brother of the new King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Along with his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex, he plays a low-key but active role in representing the royal family both in the UK and abroad.

On several occasions during his lifetime, Prince Philip said he wanted his title, which he had held since his marriage to Elizabeth in 1947, to pass to his youngest son. Philip passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of developing opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential,” said Buckingham Palace.

Before Philip, the title belonged to Prince Alfred, second son of Queen Victoria (1837-1901).