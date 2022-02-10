Prince Charles tests positive for covid-19 for the second time

prince charles73-year-old heir to the British throne, contracted the coronavirus and quarantinedthe royal house announced on Thursday.

(Read here: The King of Spain tests positive for covid-19 but with ‘mild symptoms’)

This is the second time that the Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19. He had already been infected in March 2020, but the palace reported that he had mild symptoms and quickly recovered.

The prince was due to unveil a statue of a prominent 13th-century Jewish financier, Licoricia of Winchester, on Thursday and declared himself “very disappointed” that he could not attend in a tweet.

(In other news: New York State removes mandate to wear masks indoors)

His official residence, Clarence House, did not specify when he was last in contact with his mother. Queen Elizabeth II, 95 years old, who recently saw his health weakened.

On Wednesday night, Carlos attended a reception at the British Museum in London with his wife Camila and other personalities, including members of the government.

AFP

More news