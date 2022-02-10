Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prince Charles tests positive for covid-19 for the second time

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Prince Charles of England.

Prince Charles of England (archive photo).

Prince Charles of England (file photo).

The royal house announced that the heir to the British throne was quarantined.

See also  IMSS calls on employers to recognize COVID leave as temporary disability

prince charles73-year-old heir to the British throne, contracted the coronavirus and quarantinedthe royal house announced on Thursday.

(Read here: The King of Spain tests positive for covid-19 but with ‘mild symptoms’)

This is the second time that the Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19. He had already been infected in March 2020, but the palace reported that he had mild symptoms and quickly recovered.

The prince was due to unveil a statue of a prominent 13th-century Jewish financier, Licoricia of Winchester, on Thursday and declared himself “very disappointed” that he could not attend in a tweet.

(In other news: New York State removes mandate to wear masks indoors)

His official residence, Clarence House, did not specify when he was last in contact with his mother. Queen Elizabeth II, 95 years old, who recently saw his health weakened.

On Wednesday night, Carlos attended a reception at the British Museum in London with his wife Camila and other personalities, including members of the government.

See also  France tightens measures and bets on the third dose to alleviate the new wave of coronavirus

AFP

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Prince #Charles #tests #positive #covid19 #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

IPVA: cars with final plate 1 have until today to get a discount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.