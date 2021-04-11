The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales, on Saturday, April 10, honored his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying that the royal family misses him greatly and that Prince Philip would be amazed at the touching reaction of the whole world to his death. Reported by the agency Reuters…

“My dear dad was a special person who, I think, would have been most amazed at the reaction (to his death – Ed.) And those touching words that were said about him. We, my family, are deeply grateful for that, ”said 72-year-old Prince Charles, and noted that such a reaction would support the royal family“ at this moment of great loss and at this particularly sad time. ”

He emphasized that his family and he “lacked a father incredibly.”

“He was very loved and respected, first of all, I can imagine that he would be greatly touched, that so many people here, around the world and in the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, share our loss and our grief,” concluded the heir to the throne.

Charles added that the Duke of Edinburgh “served the Queen, family and country, but also all the countries of the Commonwealth of Nations” for 70 years. We are talking about the voluntary unification of states, which include 54 states – Great Britain and almost all of its former dominions, colonies and protectorates.

On April 9, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away. Following this, telegrams with words of support from all over the world began to arrive in the name of the Queen of Great Britain. The leaders of Russia, the USA, China, European countries, the Pope and many others expressed their condolences. On the website A virtual book of condolences was opened at Buckingham Palace, and for the second day people have been bringing flowers to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, British embassies around the world.

The funeral of Prince Philip will be held on April 17. It is noted that they will be held on a modest scale due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all the wishes of Prince Philip, voiced during his lifetime, will be taken into account.