London: So far, due to corona virus, 3 crore 14 lakh 76 thousand people have been infected corona. At the same time, 9 lakh 69 thousand (3.07%) people have lost their lives due to this epidemic. Despite this, Prince Charles of Britain has warned that the impact of the climate crisis will further ‘dwarf’ the effects of the coronovirus epidemic. With this, Prince Charles urged that there is a need to take ‘swift and immediate action’ and take steps.

According to the BBC, the remarks were part of a recorded message carried out at the virtual opening of Climate Week on Monday. In his recorded message from Burkhall, Prince Charles of Wales stated, “Without swift and immediate action at unprecedented speed and scale, we will .. lose the opportunity to ‘reset’ … a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

He said, “We have been facing environmental crisis for many years.” Prince Charles said, “It is now rapidly becoming a widespread catastrophe that will dwarf the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.” His remarks come at a time when a new survey has revealed that there is growing concern among people around the world about climate change, although there are differences about the level needed to deal with the issue.

Please tell that till date more than 3 crore corona infection cases have been reported from all over the world. At the same time, more than 53 lakh corona infection cases have been reported in the country. Out of the 3 crore 14 lakh 76 thousand corona infected reported so far worldwide, more than 2 crore 31 lakh patients have been cured.

