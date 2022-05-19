Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and Charles, Prince of Wales, during their meeting, this Tuesday in Ottawa. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall wrapped up a visit to Canada on Thursday. The couple arrived on Tuesday and carried out activities in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa – the federal capital – and the Northwest Territories. In the first hours of this trip, Prince Charles declared that both he and his mother feel a close bond with the North American country. “Personally, Canada and Canadians have held a very special place in my life since my first visit here more than half a century ago,” he said. “Time and time again, I have seen what makes this country truly great: its people and what they stand for,” he added. It is the nineteenth time he has set foot on Canadian soil.

Prince Charles has gained more prominence recently due to the queen’s health problems. The trip to Canada took place in the framework of the celebration of Elizabeth II’s 70 years as monarch. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed at different times the “historic relationship” of his country with the British Crown. The Canadian Confederation was born in 1867. The Government of Pierre Elliott Trudeau -father of the current premier- repatriated in 1982 the power to amend its own Constitution. However, Queen Isabell II continued as head of state. Its official representation in the country falls to the figure of the Governor General.

An issue that occupied large spaces on the agenda of Prince Charles and Camilla of Cornwall was reconciliation between Canada and its indigenous peoples. The couple met with leaders of some of these communities in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and with Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada and the first person of indigenous origin to hold the position. They also participated in a ceremony to remember the indigenous children who lived in the old network of federal boarding schools.

“I know that our visit this week comes at an important time, as indigenous and non-indigenous peoples across Canada commit to reflecting honestly and openly on the past, and forging a new relationship for the future,” said the Prince of Welsh.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, said she supported the demands of various indigenous leaders and boarding school alumni for the monarchy to apologize for its role in these centers. Prime Minister Trudeau preferred to emphasize the trip as “a good opportunity” for Prince Charles and Camila to discuss the issue of reconciliation with different actors.

Another weighty issue was environmental care. The prince and the duchess participated in Ottawa in a meeting on economic solutions related to climate change. In Yellowknife and Dettah, towns located in the Northwest Territories, they heard about the impacts of rising temperatures among the people of this geographical area and met with food producers who use innovative techniques. The trip to Canada also included a meeting with the Ukrainian diaspora, a ceremony in front of the war memorial and a horse show by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Also, a reception in his honor was held at the Governor General’s residence.

The debate on Canada’s political and institutional links with the British Crown is far from recent. However, the visit of the princes of Wales has brought it up again. “Today we are a multi-cultural society whose colonial ties to the UK are a distant relic,” he wrote on Wednesday. The Toronto Star columnist Bob Hepburn. A survey by the Angus Ried Institute -published at the end of April- showed that 51% of those consulted declared themselves in favor of Canada disassociating itself from the Crown (38% 12 months ago). According to this same survey, Queen Isabell II is the person in the royal family who arouses the most sympathy (63%); Prince William got 60% and his father, the Prince of Wales, 29%. In another part of this exercise, 65% of the participants do not like the idea of ​​Prince Charles accessing the throne, and 76% oppose Camilla of Cornwall becoming queen.

Justin Trudeau wanted to cool down a few hours before the couple landed in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Trudeau said that Canada enjoys strong institutions, “precisely at a time when democracy is in danger” in various parts of the world, as is the case in Ukraine. “To be honest, my biggest concerns are the cost of living and climate change. About constitutional changes, there are not many people who talk to me about it regularly, “said the Canadian premier.

In the event that Canada were to seriously consider modifying its ties with the monarchy, various experts have pointed out that major constitutional surgery would be necessary. A change of this type would require the approval of the lower house and the Senate; also from each of the provinces, although it is not clear whether the provincial parliaments could decide or would have to submit it to a referendum. In addition, it would be necessary to determine who would occupy the head of the State.

