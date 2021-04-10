England continues to mourn the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. This Saturday, April 10, his son, the prince Carlos, paid him a well-deserved tribute through a video recorded outside his residence.

He regretted the departure of his father and member of the royal family. “I wanted to say that my father, I suppose for the past 70 years, has rendered the most extraordinary and devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the entire Commonwealth,” began Elizabeth II’s eldest son.

“My family and I already miss my father greatly. He was a very loved and appreciated figure and, apart from anything else, I imagine, he would be so deeply moved by the number of other people here and in other parts of the world, who I also believe, share our loss and our pain, “he added the Prince of Wales.

He thanked those who have expressed their condolences to him and his family. “My dear dad was a very special person who I think, above all, would have been surprised by the reaction and the moving things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this loss and in this sad moment. Thank you ”, he concluded.

The video of Prince Charles was published on his official Twitter account hours after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip of Edinburgh’s funeral will be held on April 17 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II He passed away on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. The causes of his death have not yet been revealed, but everything indicates that he suffered from complications in his health after undergoing a heart operation in mid-March.

