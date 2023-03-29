Prince Bernhard has bad news: it is not a party every year.

About 10 years ago you would have laughed out loud if you proposed to bring F1 back to the Netherlands, but times are changing. The Dutch Grand Prix has already been held twice on a renovated Zandvoort. Both editions were a resounding success.

This of course tasted like more, so we are guaranteed three more Grand Prix at Zandvoort. This year was already fixed anyway and in October it was announced that the party can also continue in 2024 and 2025.

Will the Dutch Grand Prix remain a fixed value on the calendar after 2025? You shouldn’t just assume that. FD spoke to His Highness Prince Bernhard and he has bad news: F1 will probably no longer return to Zandvoort every year.

That is mainly a money issue. There are more applicants and they are willing to pay much more. “It’s financially impossible for us. Formula 1 probably wants to keep up with us, but not every year,” said Bernhard.

The future of the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​therefore still uncertain, but we can still move forward. In any case, Max can triumph at Zandvoort three more times. Which will probably work out, as things stand now.

A lot of things are still uncertain for 2026, because then the new regulations will also take effect. So there will be a lot different that season anyway, Zandvoort or no Zandvoort.

Source: Financial Daily

Photo: Essay Productions/Chris Schotanus

This article Prince Bernhard: no more annual F1 at Zandvoort appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Prince #Bernhard #annual #Zandvoort