Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, grandfather of the current king, William of Orange, was a member of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP), known as the Nazi Party. Who died at the age of 93 in December 2004, Bernardo always denied that relationship. However, the card proving his membership in the group led by Adolf Hitler has now been found in his personal file when an inventory of his contents was being made. Born Bernard of Lippe-Biesterfeld, he was the Dutch prince consort following his marriage to Queen Juliana. Her firstborn, Beatriz, reigned between 1980 and 2013, when at age 75 she abdicated in favor of her son William.

The discovery of the original document was carried out by Flip Maarschalkerweerd, former director of the Royal Archives, who inventoried Prince Bernard’s personal papers. He revealed it this Wednesday, October 4 the rotary NRC at the time of the publication of the expert’s book where he explains it, titled By Achertblijvers (Those who were left behind, in its Spanish translation).

More information

Until his death, Prince Bernard denied having had anything to do with the Nazi Party, despite the fact that in 1990 a copy of the card certifying this was found in the United States. Letters also surfaced canceling membership dated 1936, at the time of his engagement to Juliana, queen of the Netherlands between 1948 and 1980. “I swear on the Bible that I was never a Nazi. “I never paid the party fees,” the prince himself said in an interview published posthumously by the newspaper. De Volkskrant. He admitted in that same interview that he had aspired to be a member of the Sturmabteilung – a volunteer militia – and the Schutzstaffel – a paramilitary group – both linked to the Nazi Party. He justified it by saying that there was no way to graduate “if you didn’t participate a little in some way.”

Queen Juliana and her husband, Prince Bernard, in an official portrait taken in the 1950s. Keystone-France (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

The now discovered card was part of a German file, where there was also a note from 1949 signed by General Lucius Clay. He was the officer in charge of American zone administration in Germany in the division established after World War II. In the letter, Clay told Prince Bernard that he had kept the card in his safe and was prepared to destroy it, but he added: “You have earned the right to destroy it yourself.” Maarschalkerweerd presumes that the document was found and copied by the Americans before sending the original to the prince. Hence the appearance of the duplicate in the United States. Two other Dutch historians, Gerald Aalders and Coen Hilbrink, announced in 1996 the existence of this copy of the Nazi Party card. Aalders has now declared NRC that he feels vindicated, “because Bernardo called me from his deathbed trying to deny what was undeniable.” But, above all, it seems impossible to him that the card is false: “Because there are letters from the prince’s friends who had to make sure that they had destroyed their own cards as members of the same party.” Although the current discovery refutes the denial about this chapter of his past, Bernardo’s actions on the Allied side during World War II and his work supporting the Dutch combatants are documented.

Years after the war, in 1976, it was learned that the prince had accepted a million dollars from the American aircraft manufacturer Lockheed for mediating the sale of aircraft to the Dutch Government of the time. The matter led to him being stripped of his duties as commercial ambassador of the Netherlands. The Dutch Executive also investigated a similar matter with another aeronautical company based in the United States: Northrop. The prime minister of the time, the social democrat Joop den Uyl, did not make public this part of the story about Queen Juliana’s husband. She had already threatened to abdicate if her husband was prosecuted for the Lockheed affair and a state crisis could break out. Again, the prince denied everything, although he admitted his mistake in his last interview. In his private life, he had six daughters: four with Juliana and two out of wedlock.

Queen Juliana and Prince Edward at Christmas 1938 with their daughter Beatrice, who would become Queen of the Netherlands between 1980 and 2013. Sepia Times (Universal Images Group/Getty)

King William granted access to the Royal Archives to the historian Maarschalkerweerd to study all the documents relating to the period of World War II. The newly published book focuses on Queen Wilhelmina, the sovereign’s great-grandmother, and Bernardo is, in some ways, a secondary character. The royal archive will be publicly accessible – for the period up to 1948 – next year. In this way, both the prince’s card and correspondence can be consulted without having to ask permission.