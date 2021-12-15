Home page world

Prince Andrew’s lawyer again calls for the abuse allegations to be rejected © Chris Jackson / dpa

In the trial against Prince Andrew (61), a lawyer for the Queen’s son has again called for the abuse allegations to be dismissed.

New York / London – The allegations by the American Virginia Giuffre were based solely on the unconfirmed and unverifiable claim by the then 17-year-old that sexual acts had taken place that she had not consented to, argued Andrew’s defense attorney Andrew Brettler. The British news agency PA quoted on Wednesday night from documents that Brettler had presented to the court in New York. It also states that the court has no jurisdiction because the alleged attacks are said to have taken place outside of the state.

Giuffre accuses Queen Elizabeth II’s second eldest son of having sexually abused her several times around 20 years ago and is demanding compensation. She claims to have been made a sex slave by the now deceased US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Andrew was friends, and his ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations. His lawyers are trying to prevent a lawsuit. (dpa)