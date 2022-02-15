Britain’s Prince Andrew has reached a settlement in the sexual abuse case of an underage girl. That writes the business news agency Bloomberg TuesdayWhich a letter has accessed Virginia Giuffre’s attorney—Andrew’s accuser—to a US judge. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

Bloomberg further writes that Andrew will transfer a “substantial amount” to the foundation of Giuffre, the woman who accuses him of sexual abuse. Her foundation is committed to victims’ rights. Giuffre, now 38, has charged Prince Andrew with sexual abuse last year. The abuse is said to have taken place twenty years ago, when she was still a minor.

She further states that she has been abused several times by several men around the now deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including Prince Andrew. He has always denied ever meeting her. In January, Andrew lost his royal and military titles to face a civilian U.S. judge.