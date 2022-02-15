Prince Andrew of England and Virginia Giuffre, victim of millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, have reached an out-of-court settlement to settle the lawsuit Giuffre filed against the Duke of York for sexual abuse, according to a document filed Tuesday in Manhattan, New York. York. The 38-year-old woman has been publicly accusing the third son of Elizabeth II, 61, for a decade of having raped her when she was a minor, during meetings orchestrated by the New York tycoon, who committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial. for sexual trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

The amount Prince Andrew will pay Giuffre is confidential, the parties said in a joint statement. The Duke of York “intends to make a substantial donation” to the organization founded by the plaintiff, Victims Refuse Silence (Victims Refuse Silence), which helps survivors of sexual abuse tell their story.

In recent weeks, the legal team of Andrew of England had deployed a strategy that led to the belief that the son of Elizabeth II would take his legal battle to the end. They had demanded that the trial be held by a popular jury, a way of guaranteeing publicity and spectacularity of the process in the media, and pressured the plaintiff to hand over the original copy of the famous photo in which the prince grabbed her by the waist in the London apartment of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and accomplice in recruiting minors to subject them to sexual abuse. In December, the daughter of British newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell was found guilty of five crimes against the sexual freedom of minors by a US popular jury. The environment of the Duke of York has maintained from the beginning, without evidence, that the controversial photo was actually a montage and that the Duke was never in that house with the young woman.

The accusations against the prince, removed by the queen from his public representation tasks in 2019 and stripped of his military titles and royal patronage last month, have triggered the worst image crisis of the British crown since the death of Lady Di. The trial against him, if it had been held, would have coincided with the year of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: the 70-year reign that Buckingham Palace wants to take advantage of, with a series of celebrations and public events, to straighten the image of the monarchy and consolidate the succession to the throne of Charles of England. In fact, the first announcement of the Jubilee was the express request of the monarch that Camilla Parker-Bowles could have the title of queen consort when her husband is king.

The British Royal House had done everything possible to subject Andrés to public and social ostracism, so that his legal problems would not cloud the celebrations. And it became clear, through the anonymous leaks to the media that normally communicate the wishes of Buckingham Palace, that Elizabeth II would breathe easy if her son closed – as she seems to have finally done – the entire scandal with an out-of-court settlement. In fact, the queen’s entourage was in charge of making it clear from the beginning that she would not contribute a single pound for the legal defense of the Duke of York. A litigation like the one that was coming could mean millions of dollars. Andrés sold his chalet in the Swiss Alps just a month ago, valued at more than 17 million euros.

The keys that explain why the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre finally agreed to close an “out-of-court settlement in principle” are two. First, Giuffre’s role as the victim of history is clearly established. “Prince Andrew never intended to defame the person of Mrs. Giuffre, and accepts that she has suffered both as a proven victim of abuse and as a result of the public attacks received,” says the agreement presented to the judge in Manhattan. . With this, the prince manages to avoid a direct acknowledgment of guilt, but admits the victim status of the plaintiff of him.

The second is that by paying an undisclosed amount to a victim aid organization, the Duke of York is trying to whitewash his image and atone for his relationship with Epstein: “[El duque de York] commits to show his remorse for his association with Epstein through support for the fight against sex trafficking and the victims of it, ”says the text. He further adds: “Jeffrey Epstein is known to have trafficked countless girls for many years. Prince Andrew laments his association with Epstein and celebrates the courage Giuffre and other survivors have shown in standing up for themselves and others.”

The agreement comes a few weeks before the scheduled court date for the Duke of York to answer questions from Giuffre’s lawyers from the bench. Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, states in the document presented to the court that he will request that the case be closed within a month. In the lawsuit filed in August, the woman accused Andrés of having sexually abused her between 2000 and 2002, when she was under 18, in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London apartment, in Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on his private island. , Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands.

