This is an out-of-court pact with Virginia Giuffre – the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor – that can keep him out of court. The judicial process had a start date for the second half of this year. The basic terms of the agreement are still unknown.

A trial, regardless of the outcome, could represent the total loss of prestige of the second son of Queen Elizabeth II of England and, therefore, deeply affect the British royal family.

The news of the agreement was known this Tuesday, February 15, when the Duke of York’s lawyers presented a letter to the judge in charge of the case in which they requested the “suspension of all deadlines” of the trial, while announcing that in Within 30 days they were going to file a lawsuit to “dismissal” of the case, the formal name to claim the dismissal due to lack of evidence or for another reason.

As of this moment, the judge in charge of the case, Lewis A. Kaplan, has the power to keep the key details of the agreement secret, as well as to file the case. Reactions by Virginia Giuffre are not yet known.

Prince Andrew walks with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She is she withdrew all her military titles when the scandal that led to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was made public. © Ben Stansall / AFP

A “substantial donation” at the heart of the agreement

Andrew’s lawyers released a statement stressing that the prince will make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s organization,” known as Soar (Speak Up, Act and Claim), which defends the rights of victims of sexual abuse.

The note does not admit the alleged responsibility of the prince in the abuses that Virginia denounced having suffered when she was a teenager, but it did make it clear that Andrew “acknowledges that she has suffered, both for being a victim, and for unjustified public attacks.”

The brief further states that the accused “agrees to demonstrate his repentance” for his association with Jeffrey Epstein “by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and supporting the victims.” A phrase that marks a change in strategy compared to previous statements, which defended the duke’s friendship with Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein is known to have trafficked countless underage girls over many years. The prince regrets his association with Epstein and praises Giuffre’s courage,” the message read.

The amount that seals the agreement has not been disclosed. The British press, for the moment, has speculated with millions of dollars. The newspaper ‘The Daily Telegraph’, indicated that it could rise to more than 15.8 million dollars and even that Queen Elizabeth could contribute a good part of the agreed money.

Andrew of England, removed from the royal family

In January of last year, Queen Elizabeth II of England stripped Andrew of his military titles and changed his profile on the family’s website. The Crown decided that although he still holds the title of Duke of York, he will no longer be recognized as ‘His Royal Highness’ from him, so the prince faced the legal process as a private citizen.

Some experts on British royalty, such as family biographer Penny Junor, called the deal “wise” in terms of what it might mean for the royal family if the prince’s trial went ahead, though he stressed that his reputation was likely to be lost. be marked forever.

“I’m afraid there is no possibility that he will return to his public duties,” Junor said. “A question mark will always hover over him,” stressed the student of the subject.

“The essence of a good business”

As the agreement has not been made public, there are many unknowns about the alleged abuses that Giuffre denounced having suffered when he was 17 years old.

An undated photo taken at an undisclosed location and included in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit filed on August 9, 2021 shows (from left) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Handout US District Court – Southern District of New York (SDNY)/AFP/File

“This is clearly the essence of good business. Everyone got something. Everybody gives something up,” said Randy Zelin, a criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor and adjunct professor at Cornell University Law School.

“Prince Andrew is given the cloak of silence, the secrecy of an agreement and gets the phrase ‘he has made a donation’. He is not required to admit any wrongdoing. In fact, he applauds Ms. Giuffre and all the work he has done and the commitment he has to the rights of victims” added the expert.

A photograph taken in a mansion of Jeffrey Epstein – who allegedly introduced him to Giuffre and who ended up committing suicide in a New York cell on the eve of being tried for numerous cases of sexual abuse – shows the prince grabbing the young woman by the waist, in presence of Ghislaine Maxwell, also linked to Epstein and awaiting sentencing in a New York prison after being found guilty of five cases of sexual abuse and trafficking last December.

In the past, Andrew has gone so far as to deny any intimate dealings with Giuffre and even having met her.

With Reuters and EFE