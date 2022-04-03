Prince Andrew becomes involved in an alleged fraud against a Turkish billionaire

After the Epstein scandal, which saw Prince Andrew pay 12 million pounds to Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse, a new scandal strikes the third son of Queen Elizabeth. A story that is told by Corriere della Sera: “His name, together with that of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughter Beatrice, emerged in the High Court of London in the context of the proceedings initiated by Nebehat Isbilen, a Turkish billionaire, wife of a former politician in prison since 2015, against her financial adviser, Selman Turk “.

“Isbilen claims that she was cheated and lost her assets of around 40 million pounds, almost 48 million euros, due to Turk’s fraudulent activities. Among the disputed payments there are some payments made to the dukes: about 750,000 pounds to Andrea’s personal account and about 300,000 pounds for Sarah “, writes the Corriere.” Turk allegedly justified the payments by explaining to Isbilen that it was a thank you for Andrea’s intervention in issuing a passport. Later, however, he would have defined the payment “a wedding gift for Beatrice”, the daughter of Andrea and Sarah who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in April 2020 “.

The Corriere continues: “The same justification, according to the Daily Mail, it was provided in November 2019 by the Duke’s assistant, Amanda Thirsk, to the bankers of Isbilen who asked for information on the funds. The money given to Sarah, on the other hand, would have been a payment for the duties performed by the Duchess at a clean energy company. The suspicion is that behind the movement of money there is a money laundering operation and that Andrea has been involved, perhaps without knowing it, in a dirty game. “Another bad adventure for a royal in serious difficulty.

