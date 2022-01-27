“Prince Andrew is requesting a jury trial on all grounds for the proceedings established in the complaint,” his lawyer said in a note.

Prosecutor Virginia Joffrey alleges that she had sex with the prince when she was 17 years old, a minor under US law, after she met him through the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual abuse of underage girls.

No criminal charges were brought against the prince, who denied the allegations, but was forced to relinquish his royal duties, AFP reported.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and charitable duties after Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected his plea for Joffrey’s case to be dismissed.

Joffrey, now 38, alleges that Andrew sexually assaulted her at the home of Epstein’s girlfriend Ghilane Maxwell in London in March 2001.