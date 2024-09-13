Prince Albert of Monaco today paid a private visit to the exhibition dedicated to the dresses of Princess Grace, an icon of elegance, in the Private Room of the Sanremo Casino.

The sovereign was accompanied by the mayor of Dolceacqua, Fulvio Gazzola, member of the Grimaldi Historical Sites Association and was welcomed by the mayor of Sanremo Alessandro Mager, accompanied by the president of the municipal council Alessandro Il Grande and the councilor for tourism Alessandro Sindoni, by the president and CEO of the Casino Gian Carlo Ghinamo and by the councilor of the Board of Directors of the Casino Eugenio Nocita.

Prince Albert stopped in the Private Room and appreciated the exhibition, curated by Federica Flore, consisting of six dresses from the private collection of the Grimaldi family. The exhibition is sponsored by the Embassy of Monaco in Italy and the Grimaldi historical sites association, which includes the city of Sanremo.

“The Tribute to Princess Grace, an icon of elegance” and the exhibition “Artisan Style is Fashionable” are part of the eco-sustainable High Tailoring Festival, which sees the collaboration of Confartigianato Imperia and Confartigianato Nazionale and del Piemonte, of the Zecchi Foundation, enhancing the authoritative tradition of the Casino in the artisanal and sartorial fashion sector, which began in the 1920s.

“It was an honor to receive Prince Albert of Monaco, on a private visit to the casino for this very important exhibition that is fully part of the tradition of haute couture. This afternoon’s event is a tangible sign of how the Casino continues, successfully, to propose itself as a place of culture. A heartfelt thanks to HSH the Prince for being with us this afternoon, at the Casino and to all those who worked so hard to make possible not only the exhibition but also this very prestigious visit”, underlines the mayor of Sanremo.

“I sincerely thank Prince Albert of Monaco for his visit and for making the exhibition possible, which will remain in the history of our company and which has enriched the Festival of Eco-sustainable Haute Couture. A special applause to all those who made this event possible”, says the president and CEO of the casino Gian Carlo Ghinamo.