Anyone who is still convinced that Primoz Roglic, the first Slovenian in history to win the Giro d’Italia, is not a nice and witty person, should listen to one of his symbolic statements that inexplicably went unmentioned. It happened last Saturday, in the post-time trial at Lussari, regarding that jump in the chain that was costing him the pink jersey: “Well, it wasn’t that serious. I get a bit of rest for free”, which means: I got some extra rest, for free. And we are talking about a mishap in the most topical of moments: do you understand why nothing can affect a boy like this?