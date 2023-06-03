He had never won the pink race. He did it by beating Thomas in the Lussari time trial. Between diapers, risotto, ski jumping and Freddie Mercury, we reveal the private rogla…
Anyone who is still convinced that Primoz Roglic, the first Slovenian in history to win the Giro d’Italia, is not a nice and witty person, should listen to one of his symbolic statements that inexplicably went unmentioned. It happened last Saturday, in the post-time trial at Lussari, regarding that jump in the chain that was costing him the pink jersey: “Well, it wasn’t that serious. I get a bit of rest for free”, which means: I got some extra rest, for free. And we are talking about a mishap in the most topical of moments: do you understand why nothing can affect a boy like this?
