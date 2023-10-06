Roglic, in pink, on the Giro podium. Iraia Calvo

Ralph Denk, who presents himself as a Bavarian and a saver rather than a German, has just broken the bank to sign Primoz Roglič. “I am the 100% owner of the team, which has always given me profits, and these years I always left the profits in an account to spend when I had the opportunity to sign a great rider, and that opportunity has come with Roglič,” says the owner of Bora-hansgrohe, the team grown from almost nothing since its founding as NetApp 13 years ago, which reached its first brilliance with the signing of Specialized and Peter Sagan in 2017 and is now ready to challenge the economic and sporting giants Jumbo and UAE in the Tour de France, who have dominated the big boucle and great cycling so far this decade. “So we have grown with our savings. We have not had to increase our budget or ask our sponsors for advances.”

As the year reaches its autumn, it has only one WorldTour race left, the Giro de Lombardia, on Saturday, to close its great cycling calendar. There are few who bet that the winner will not come from Jumbo, Soudal or UAE, and not only because the favorites are Roglič himself, Remco Evenepoel, in his first race after the Vuelta, and Tadej Pogacar, winner of the last two editions of the fallen leaves classic, the fifth monument of the season, but because it is its three mammoth-sized teams that have monopolized the triumphs in 2023. Among the three, the Jumbo of Vingegaard, Roglič, Van Aert and Kuss (33 victories in WorldTour races, the Cycling Champions League, including the three major stage races), the UAE of Pogacar and Adam Yates (26 wins) and the Soudal of Evenepoel (23) have won 60% of the races held, 82 of 135. Among the 15 remaining teams in the league, led by the 18 victories of Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen’s Alpecin, they managed only 53. Not even the big budget Ineos of Tom Pidcock, Filippo Ganna and Carlos Rodríguez (eight victories WorldTour), was able to denounce his results. El Bora, seven.

The concentration of economic and sporting power threatens to increase with the announced partial absorption, only its best products, its sponsorship and its bicycles, of Soudal Specialized by Jumbo. In that context, Roglič’s Bora, and also Jai Hindley, the Australian from the provincial Perth who won the Giro of ’22 ahead of Ineos Richard Carapaz, and the other Belgian of the future, the youngster Cian (they pronounce him Kian) Uijtdebroeks , is presented as a sporting alternative, if not economical, and the fans are pleased. “My goal is to win the Tour for at least one year. It’s a dream for me personally, and with Roglič I finally have a real contender. I’m realist. He is not the only candidate. we need luck [Roglič perdió el Tour de 2020 en la penúltima etapa ante Pogacar, se retiró tras sendas caídas en los de 2021 y 2022, año en el que al menos, antes de retirarse, contribuyó a la victoria de su compañero Jonas Vingegaard, y no participó en 2023, cuando ganó el Giro y fue tercero en la Vuelta]. We need an outstanding performance from Roglič, but it is already a nice feeling for me, for the whole team, to be a real contender for victory in the Tour,” says Denk, who remembers a meeting at a beer garden from Salzburg eight years ago with Roglič, when the Slovenian, who was then 25, was an unknown with only three years of cycling under his belt, having arrived from Slovenia, where he had stood out above all in ski jumping.

“He didn’t accept my offer then. The current one is bigger, and not even putting a zero on the figure from then would equal it [no dio números concretos Denk, pero una fuente cercana a las negociaciones habla de un contrato de tres años a razón de cuatro millones de euros anuales, más dos millones de indemnización al Jumbo por la rotura del contrato que le ligaba hasta 2025 con el equipo neerlandés]. I heard rumors of the possibility of the merger of Soudal and Jumbo in the last week of the Vuelta. I also listened in great detail to Primoz’s interviews. I could tell he wasn’t very happy. It is understandable that Jumbo felt like giving all the power to Vingegaard. He is a little younger [seis años], is a two-time Tour de France champion. On the other hand, I think Primoz was not very happy with how things were going in the Vuelta. I asked him and he was willing to talk. From the Vuelta onwards, things went quite quickly. And yesterday we already had his final signature. Having said all this, I think the definitive reason for accepting our offer and not that of Ineos or other teams was that he knew that we believe in him, and that we have believed in him for eight years, when no one knew who he was.

“I am very excited about this step,” Roglič confirmed in a first reaction. “Although changing teams is something completely new for me [tras tres temporadas en un pequeño equipo esloveno, llevaba ocho años en el Jumbo]. The good memories of when we met years ago made conversations easier. But the decisive factor has been that the team is very motivated to work with me. And we have the same ideas.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.