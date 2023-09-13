The voice is high-pitched, trepanates the eardrums, breaks the fog. It is the cry of a desperate child, of a kid in the gutter who believes in fairy tales, who still thinks that the good guys always have to win, a child who loves Sepp Kuss in red, as all the fans love him, and screams as loud as he can: “You have them there, you have them there! Come on, Kuss, pull up, Kuss! You have them there!” Kuss looks up, behind there is only fog, two blurry figures flying, like interviews on an old television, imagined on a screen full of snow. The goal is ahead. Up front, Roglic wins against Vingegaard, who doesn’t even sprint to get the bonus. He is behind.

There are two kilometers left until the end of the ordeal. Roglic has attacked and Vingegaard follows him easily. More than half an hour after starting with a waltz, the masked ball reaches its peak at the Angliru, Ramones to the fullest, Let’s go, let’s go! 20% slope: the roughest, the best. Sepp Kuss, with the crooked neck of an old turtle, the etched, permanent smile, a rictus of pain and pleasure, beneath the plaster on his left eyebrow, watches his companions walk away from him. He doesn’t yell at them, hey, wait for me. They are not the bus. They’re champions. They are the winner of the last Tours, the winner of the last Giro and three Vueltas before. They are the best in the world. They want to win the Vuelta, like him; They want to win the stage, as he cannot. He wouldn’t be worthy. Kuss wants to win the Vuelta not out of charity for the gregarious devotees, but to feel like the best. Immediately, without stopping pedaling, he lowers his head towards his shoulder, puts his mouth close to the headset’s microphone, presses the button and speaks: “keep going, keep going, I’ll go at my own pace.” He can’t keep up with him. He cannot abandon himself. He turns 29 years old. He can’t die on a day like this. He must accelerate. Do more than survive.

“When I heard, not only the boy, but the screams of so many fans who encouraged me – and on TV you could hear give them, Kuss, you can, Kuss, the chorus of hope in poetic justice, at least, the triumph of desire about the calculation in the Angliru, the climb that everyone dreams of conquering and is afraid to face, because in its Cueña les Cabres, its 450 meters at 24%, their soul is bared, they curse themselves a thousand times for having wanted to be cyclists, they swear a thousand times, as many as their heart beats in the five minutes it takes to overcome it, never to go up there again in their life, to suffer like that, and one minute later they are the happiest people in the world, the most proud -, the Feeling so loved, I wanted to cry. “So much love is something very special.”

It’s the Jumbo festival once again. The first three at the top of the Tourmalet; the first three in the Angliru. Two stages for Roglic. Two for Vingegaard. One and the lead for Kuss. It is the Jumbo gang, the mechanical banana of 21st century cycling. Squaring the circle. The Vuelta is them. They, Kuss, Vingegaard, Roglic, among them, will play for victory. “There is a very good vibe between us,” Kuss, the Rocío bracelet, the Catalan woman, the house in Andorra, says in Spanish. “On the second day of rest, the three of us met and reached an agreement: let the best one win but without attacking each other.” The fight will not be a tragedy or a farce, it will be a melodrama. So many emotions, the opposition has been diluted, confused in the fog at the top, lost, the figures of Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso.

The union of Angliru and the best cyclists in the world is too much for them. Unapproachable. Also gone is the enthusiasm of Remco Evenepoel, who leads the way, two minutes ahead of the peloton in which the Jumbos lead the herd, Colladiella up and down, Cordal up and down. Mining valleys that enriched the Figaredo and the sweat of the miners, so close to that of the cyclists, who pray to Santa Bárbara even if it does not thunder, scene of the immolation of Marc Soler, his vain sacrifice, which he pursues, team tactics, determination individual, the shadow of Remco’s polka dot jersey, his freshness, his cheeks swollen by the shouts of the fans, who always admire everyone who attempts a feat, who knows that only champions who want to be champions always give greatness to any act, even if it is suicidal, and shouts as he passes, come on, Remco, come on, come on, Remco. And just like their grandparents, their parents, told them that one day they saw Eddy Merckx or Bernard Hinault or Perico or Chava pass by, they will tell their loved ones how they saw Remco suffer, Kuss fly, Vingegaard beat, Ayuso grow . It is Asturias. Territory of great cycling.

As the kilometers go by, Remco ages, his definitive mask has already lost its youthful youthfulness, his eyes, the spark of life, it is a 10-year-old Remco who throws in the towel six kilometers from the top. The one who allows himself to be overwhelmed by the platoon that accelerates to the beating drum rhythm of the Bahrain. Landa’s time has come!

The kid from Durango knows that the red jersey he has worn since the eighth stage can fly. Vingegaard, so strong, is only 29s overall; Roglic, just over a minute and a half away. Kuss is alone, in no man’s land, and only the noise of the public to push him. Only? No. Mikel Landa whistles behind him. Landa wants to be Landa. Landism is alive, shouts. The only Spaniard who does not sink, who is not satisfied with resisting as long as he can, who attacks. The stopwatch, startled, reaches 25s. Landa arrives and overtakes Kuss. It’s Landa and he is the good Samaritan. Kuss sticks to his wheel and Landa doesn’t protest. Landa saves Kuss. The advantage of the flying jumbos is reduced, reduced, reduced. Without looking back, Landa pedals, pedals. In his infinite, almost naive goodness, the man from Alava does not believe that Kuss is capable of anything bad, but he surprises him because he sprints past him to be third. 10s bonus for Roglic, 6s for Vingegaard, 4s for Kuss. “I congratulate Landa for his great stage,” says Kuss, who saves the red jersey by 8s. “At the finish line I told him that he deserved third place more than me, but that he couldn’t give up the bonus…”

