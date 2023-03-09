Primoz Roglic tightened the Tirreno Adriatico; Santiago Buitrago, waiting

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Primoz Roglic
Roberto Bettini. efe
Cousin Roglic
The German Lennard Kamna is the new leader of the test, which ends this Sunday.
the slovenian Cousin Roglic won the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Thursday, the longest (208 kilometers) of the seven that make up the test, by defeating the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe in Tortoreto (Italy), on a day in which the German Lennard Kamna placed leader.
Roglic, 33, signed the 66th victory of his career after returning to competition after his hard fall in the Vuelta a España in September.
At the end of the 3-kilometre climb to Tortoreto (Abruzzo), which the peloton covered three times, Roglic showed his power against Alaphilippe and the British Adam Yates.
Italian Filippo Ganna, who had been wearing the leader’s jersey since the first stage, Monday’s time trial, ceded the pole position to Kamna.
The Colombian Santiago Buitrago he was in the top 30 overall: he is ranked 28th, one minute and 16 seconds behind Kamna.
classifications
Stage
1 – Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) – 218 km in 5h00’04”
2 – Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) st
3 – Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) st
General
1 – Lennard Kamna (Bora – Hansgrohe)
2 – Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 6″
3 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 8″
28 – Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain), 1min 18 sec
News in development.
SPORTS
with AFP
