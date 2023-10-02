You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Primoz Roglic.
Primoz Roglic.
The Slovenian analyzes several proposals.
Primoz Roglic He already said he was leaving the Visma team. He has several proposals and will announce his next destination.
“I can simply confirm that I am leaving the team. I will say after the races (in Italy) where I will go,” Roglic declared.
After the cyclist’s statement, the team published its message on the X network (former Twitter) adding the following text: “After a memorable ride together, Visma agreed to the possibility for Primoz Roglic to seek other challenges outside in the future.”
Millionaire salary
Roglic analyzes his future. You can go to Ineos or Lidl Trek, But that remains to be seen.
If the union between Visma and the Soudal Quick Stepmost likely Remco Evenepoel casts the Ineos team, so Roglic would not go there.
It is known that the Slovenian and the Belgian are not going for it, they have their problems, so Roglic would accept Trek’s proposal.
It is believed that the champion of Italy spin This year he would earn something like six million euros a year, a very good figure in the market.
