The aftermath of last Thursday's stage disaster in the Return to the Basque Country They begin to see each other these days, especially when the runners 'take their heads out' and show how they looked after the brutal accident.

The day of the race was held between Etxarri Aranatz to Legutioy On the descent to Olaeta, 33 kilometers from the finish, a fall ended with 12 runners in the ditch, forcing the leader to retire. Primoz Roglic, Remco Evenepoel and Jonás Vingegaard.

hard fall

The latter was rushed to the hospital and there it was determined that he had a broken collarbone and two ribs and it was later confirmed that he had a bruise on his lungs.

Evenepoel put his hand on his shoulder and hours later the team Soudal He confirmed that he had broken his right clavicle and his scapula, injuries for which he underwent surgery on Saturday.

The one who suffered the least was Roglic, who abandoned the race in his team's car. Bora. Even showing that he had gotten it cheaply, since he did not have any fractures.

However, on his social networks, the Slovenian runner showed some photographs in which he shows that although his bone system did not suffer serious consequences, his body looked bad.

The runner is seen almost naked, preparing the treatment and medications, full of tape and dressings on his back, arms, legs and waist, in an impressive image that confirms that he was miraculously saved.