VideoThe fourth stage in the Tour of the Basque Country was won by Daniel Felipe Martínez. The Colombian of Ineos Grenadiers was the fastest in the sprint of a strongly thinned peloton, narrowly ahead of French world champion Julian Alaphilippe. Primoz Roglic successfully defended his leader’s jersey in the hilly stage.

The Slovenian leader of Jumbo-Visma still had to be alert on the last climb, the Alto del Vivero, but the competitors, including Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), kept their powder dry.

On that Alto de Vivero, Victor Lafay was the strongest rider of an early break. Cofidis' Frenchman continued solo with 24 kilometers to go. Lafay seemed on his way to the stage victory for a long time, but came to a halt in the final kilometers. In the narrow streets of Zamudio, Martínez was the fastest after a ride of more than 185 kilometers, although the difference with Alaphilippe was very small. The Frenchman of Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl came in second, just like yesterday. He already won the second stage.



Roglic finished fourth in the day, behind Martínez, Alaphilippe and the Italian Diego Ulissi. In the general classification, Roglic has a lead of five seconds on closest attacker Evenepoel. Thanks to the bonus seconds, Martínez is number three in the standings. He has to make up for eleven seconds on the Slovenian leader. The six-day WorldTour race ends on Saturday. Both tomorrow and in the sixth and last stage, the necessary altitude meters await the riders. The classification riders will have to work hard again there.

Daniel Felipe Martínez cheers. © photo: Cor Vos







View the general classification and the stage overview below:





Primoz Roglic. © photo: Cor Vos







New Pedersen success in Sarthe

Mads Pedersen has won the third stage in Circuit Cycliste Sarthe. The Danish Trek-Segafredo cyclist crossed the finish line in Sablé-sur-Sarthe just a little earlier than Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin, who was last of the leading group. Vauquelin thought for a long time that his lead was enough, but he had to leave the victory to Pedersen. Britain’s Mark Cavendish was third.

Pedersen also won the opening stage of the French race on Tuesday. Thanks to the win, he retains the lead in the general classification. Benoît Cosnefroy from France is second and his compatriot Axel Zingle takes third place in the standings. The Dutchman Olav Kooij was the fastest in the second stage of Circuit Sarthe yesterday. The 20-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider had to settle for sixth place in the third stage. Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) crossed the finish line in ninth. The four-day race ends tomorrow with a rolling stage over 173.6 kilometers in the hills around La Chapelle-Saint-Aubin.

Mads Pedersen © BELGA







