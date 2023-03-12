the slovenian Cousin Roglic won this Sunday the Tirreno-Adriatico for the second time, after his first victory in 2019, winning three of the seven stages of the Italian race, with which he began his 2023 season.

The triple winner of the Back to Spain (2019 to 2021) finished the seventh and final stage in the peloton, a day without major difficulties, which was decided by sprinting, with the victory of the Belgian Jasper Phillipsen, in San Benedetto del Tronto, in the Marche region, on the Adriatic Sea.

(Shakira explodes against Piqué, this is the hard confession, video)

(Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; she was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video)

Roglic, 33, succeeds his compatriot in the list of winners Tadej Pogacar, winner of the last two editions, but who decided to compete this week in Paris-Nice, where he also won.

Roglic won the “Trident of Neptune” awarded to the winner of the “Race of the Two Seas”, which links the Tirreno with the Adriatic, winning the three key stages on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Non-rival

A true show of strength from the Slovenian, well helped by his luxury partner from Jumbo-Visma, Wout van Aert, Facing the Italy spin (May 6-28).

The Giro is Roglic’s number one objective, where he will have the Belgian as his main adversary on paper Remco Evenepoel.

“I think I have never started a season so well,” he said after winning his third stage.

classifications

Stage

1. Jasper Philipsen 3 h 32 min 26 s

2. Dylan Groedewegen mt

10. Fernando Gaviria mt

16. Juan Molano mt.

52. Primoz Roglic mt

90. Santiago Buitrago mt.

General

1. Primo Roglic 28 h 38 min 57 s

2. Joao Almeida at 18 seconds

3. Tao Geoghegan Hart at 23 s

4. Lennard Kamna at 34 seconds

36. Santiago Buitrago at 17 min 23 s

115. Fernando Gaviria at 1 h 06 min 50 s

124. Juan Molano at 1 h 07 min 49 s

(Dani Alves: new lawyers’ plan to prove his innocence leaks)