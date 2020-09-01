Full moon in the Alps, night shadows and if he were still on the Tour with one of his teams, or with his radio or television, after dinner Txomin Perurena would surely look out the window and start talking about Tarangu, and how Fuente He was a lunatic and a smoker, and nights like that were spent restlessly, smoking, thinking like a bewitched, looking for an inspiration that sometimes reached him, sometimes not.

Fuente arrived penultimate, more than half an hour away, out of control like all but the first 38 of the stage at the Orcières-Merlette de Ocaña-Merckx 71, the only great harvest from a short, smooth pass, stretched out that climbs the hillside rocky on ramps linked by horseshoe curves, in zigzag, like perfectly threaded laces in boots that 49 years later the peloton climbs to 40 per hour, the climbers with their mouths open and their tongues out, and cursing inside, at the impossible pace marked by a time trialist with tremendous thighs (Tony Martin), another time trialist with the same absolute watts but slimmer (Bob Jungels) and an all-terrain sprinter (Wout van Aert), who in two exact kilometers, up to one and a half of the goal, left the peloton reduced to only 16 runners, and all of the best in the general classification, but not all of them were even there.

Landa was among the Spaniards, and he said that he felt better, that his ribs did not bother him and that this Thursday he would be much better at the next high finish, Mont Aigoual, but neither Mas nor Valverde were at all, who yielded 9s and 21s, respectively.

And if he had seen it in his time, the Tarangu would have choked on the Winston and started coughing, and the Asturian climber capable in his inspired, lunatic days, of doing some things going up that nobody, not Pantani, not anyone, has been able to imitate (and he also took the colors out of Merckx at the Giro d’Italia before succumbing to its mysteries), he would have gone even more mad seeing how, following his gregarious off-roading, Roglic ordered Sepp Kuss, from Durango, Colorado, a climber pure, talented and educated, the best of his team, to launch the final sprint, with which, and with his easily clear victory over his compatriot Pogacar, the young man of the Vuelta, and the French Guillaume Martin, he crowned his triple demolition maneuver, that of the platoon, which was left shaking (although Alaphilippe keeps the yellow jersey), that of the Alpine pass of Orcières-Merlette itself, reduced to crumbs the value of its name and the awe inspired by its ravines and its views p or a compressor roller called Jumbo, and, finally, that of climbers, dreamers who will wake up realizing that the Tour is not for them, and will fear that in their dreams a laughing Roglic will appear to them like a devil shouting: my dreams will be your nightmares, hahaha! And while they will continue to search his spirit for inspiration and greatness, the Slovenian will quietly dedicate his time to continue greasing the gears of his machinery, a team that from sprint to sprint will leave him in the ideal position for the time trial last Saturday. “I am almost completely well after my fall in the Dauphiné,” warned Roglic, with his arm bandaged, at the press conference, where he rejoiced to remember how his rivals suffered when the beast of Van Aert (winner of San Remo , Strade and a Dauphiné stage so far this summer) opened gas. “We need to continue as we started and as we plan”,

Counted L’Équipe that the race of sprinters will disappear from now on because the Tour directors had concluded that the flat stages were a bore, that leaks never came, that strong teams controlled the peloton with one finger and that they had no choice but to put in more high ends and more raises every day for animation. The reasoning will surely have fallen to the feet of Thiérry Gouvenou, the architect of the routes, after seeing the sprint at 16 in which the finish was resolved, after a stage that developed under the canons of the plain: silly escape , control of the Deceuninck, catch and sprint, and that showed that those who are in danger of extinction, in any case, are the pure climbers. This, of course, would be terrible news for Egan Bernal, the winner of 19, a climber leading a series of climbers (the grenadiers Carapaz, the suffering Sivakov), who suffered like everyone else from the power of the Jumbo.

And they, the Ineos, Mas, Landa, Nairo, Pinot, Martin … they only have the consolation of thinking that the Slovenian other times did not reach the end whole. And neither the Tour has full moons left nor lunatic cycling.