Eddie Dumbar (Jayco) won stage 20 of the Tour of Spain disputed this Saturday between Villarcayo and Picón Blanco, of 172 kilometers, in which the Slovenian runner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull Bora) continue to lead and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the right hand of Enrique Mas in the fight for the podium.

The ending was sensational, as the climb dictated, as it had double-digit slopes in most of its ascent kilometers, which hurt most of the cyclists.

A breakaway formed in the first kilometres of the stage and the fight for the points in the mountain prizes was the main event. Marc Soler (UAE Emirates) was the main protagonist and gained important points.

A big question mark has taken over the Vuelta group, as the team’s riders Red Bull Bora The leaders Roglic were not having a good time. Some of them stayed behind and did not respond and another, Colombian Daniel Felipe Martínez, retired from the race.

It was a key, decisive stage, as there were seven high-category mountain prizes and everything was a big unknown. Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF) He had to get rid of Ben O’Connor (Decathlon), who, having lost first place in the classification to Roglic, had to defend second place.

It was necessary for the Spaniard and the Ecuadorian to gain time, because the Australian is better at the clock and this Sunday could ruin their objective of not finishing on the podium.

At the end of the tough part of the stage there were important moves and Roglic responded. Landa was one of the first to launch attacks and Mas, Carapaz and the leader held on.

Jai Vine He was the leader 3 kilometres from the finish, but the strong pace from behind prevented him from dreaming of victory and the points from the mountain prizes.

At that point in the race, O’Connor was holding off his rivals’ attacks and defending second place in the general classification, although Mas reduced his lead by four seconds in a bonus.

But he realized that he could speed up and did so in the last two kilometers, he took Carapaz and Roglic, but was seconds ahead of the Australian rider.

Carapaz lost ground at the end, while at the front Eddie Dunbar, who had already won a stage, went solo, but the leader’s group was close. However, the EF rider managed to connect.

O’Connor arrived at Roglic’s lot with Mikel Landawhich secured him second place overall for that day.

Dumbrar achieved his second victory in this edition of the Vuelta, Mas came in second, earned more bonuses, but Roglic achieved his goal of maintaining the difference.

The last stage will be this Sunday, a 24-kilometer time trial through the main streets of Madrid.

