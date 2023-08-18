The Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won the third stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Thursday, becoming the new leader of the race one week before the start of the Tour of Spain.

Roglic prevailed in a small sprint of four riders at the finish line in Villarcayo over the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora), second, and the British Adam Yates (UAE), who entered third.

The Slovenian, with his victory in this stage between Sargentes de Lora and Villarcayo, placed himself in the overall lead, taking the position from his teammate Attila Valter. Behind him were Vlasov at 34 seconds, and Yates at 40 seconds.

The stage began to be decided on the hard ramps of up to 16% of Picón Blanco, 36.5 km from the finish line, where the breakaway of the day was cancelled.

Yates started taking Roglic with him until he ended up forming a small quartet on the descent of the pass with Vlasov and the Australian Damien Howson.

The four opened a gap of more than a minute with the peloton in the streets of Villarcayo, where with less than a kilometer to go Adam Yates tried to surprise, but Roglic jumped behind the Briton to end up imposing his pedal stroke.

Roglic, great favorite of this Vuelta a Burgos, remains in an optimal position to finish on top of the podium on Saturday before starting the Vuelta a España on August 26 in Barcelona.

Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) consolidated himself as the best Colombian overall and entered the top 5 of the race: he is in fifth place overall, one minute and 36 seconds behind.

On Friday the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos will take place, of 157 km, between Santa Gadea del Cid and Pradoluengo, with a second-category stop and two third-category ones, one of which is the finish line.

Classifications of the Vuelta a Burgos

Stage



1. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia/JUmbo Visma) the 183 km in 4h 26:00

2. Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia/Bora Hansgrohe) mt

3. Adam Yates (Great Britain/UAE Team Emirates) mt

4. Damien Howson (Australia/Q36) mt

5. Javier Romo (Spain/Astana) at 1:07

General ranking



1. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia/ Jumbo.Visma) 8h 19:26

2. Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia/Bora Hansgrohe) at 34

3. Adam Yates (Great Britain/UAE Team Emirates) at 40

4. Damien Howson (Australia/Q36) at 1:03

5. Einer Rubio (Colombia/Movistar Team) at 1:36.

the other colombians



43. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorius) at 13:03

​59. Diego Camargo (EF EasyPost) at 16:22

​99. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) at 28:02

