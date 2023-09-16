The Slovenian Primoz Roglic, winner this Wednesday at Angliru and third overall after his teammates Sepp Kuss and Jonas Vingegaardsaid after the stage that he is betting on him as the winner of the 2023 Vuelta but that the final winner will be “the one with the best legs” in the next stages.”

“I’m betting on me, but Sepp is wearing red and I hope it’s him. But let’s see what happens,” he said jokingly when asked about it, and later, more seriously, he confessed that for him “it was a strange moment when Kuss” was left two kilometers from the finish line and the three runners of the Jumbo Visma.

More explanations

The Slovenian explained that one km before, three from the finish line, he put himself ahead of the group of the best because he “felt good” and wanted to pick up his “pace”, which he considers to be the best way to climb such a climb.

Roglic also emphasized that the three have “freedom” from the team to take advantage of their opportunities. “Whoever wins will be decided by our boss and will be the one with the best legs,” he said, pointing out that “the ideal scenario” would be for one of his team to win.

In that sense, Roglic assured that seeing the first three overall and always dominating the race has not “affected them at all” in their personal relationship.

“We are all still together on the bus and at dinner. They are very sweet moments and we have a lot of fun,” stood out.

In any case, he warned that, despite their good work and their good situation, at Jumbo everyone has to “remain focused” until Madrid.

What did your wife say?

What happened on the day to Bejes has had an echo. Attacks between the Jumbo Visma runners are not well regarded.

Several cycling personalities have reacted, but unexpectedly Roglic’s wife did so.

Lora Roglic did not write anything, but she did ‘like’ several comments about what happened.

Primoz Roglic wins the third stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

“Thus, the ‘Lanterne Rouge’ journalist, Benji Naesen, discovered how on her social networks, Lora Roglic gave several ‘likes’ on Instagram to comments that openly criticized Jumbo’s tactics and also Vingegaard’s behavior in the climb to Bejes,” said the newspaper Sport.

And he added: “Thus, a message that read “after today, there will be no way to defend Vingegaard or accept Jumbo-Visma’s tactics, it is unacceptable” received the approval of Roglic’s wife.”

