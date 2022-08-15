the slovenian Primoz Roglic, triple winner of the Vuelta a España, has been included in the “eight” of the Jumbo Visma to compete in the 77th edition of the round that will begin next Friday in the Dutch city of Utrecht

Finally Roglic, 32, will be able to defend his triple crown in the Tour of Spain, recovered from the injury that forced him to withdraw in the last Tour de France after the fourteenth stage.

strong group

Although his form is not the most appropriate for the event, the Jumbo Visma trusts his leader to fight for the red for the fourth consecutive year.

The team that will support Roglic in the Vuelta a España will complete it Edoardo Affini, Sam Oomen, Sepp Kuss, Robert Gesink, Mike Teunissen, Chris Harper, and Rohan Dennis.



“We are very happy that Primoz Roglic can continue to be a starter in the Vuelta after the serious injury he suffered in the Tour de France,” said Merijn Zeeman, director of the Jumbo.

He added: “Logically he did not have the best preparation, but we have great respect for how he managed to prepare. We have a balanced team that can optimally support Primoz in all areas.”



The cyclist fell in the pavés stage of the last Tourcontinued the competition, but a week before the end of the race he got off the bike.

He has undergone several tests and it was found that he had two fractured vertebrae, Although no one could confirm that.

