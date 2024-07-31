In Primorye, the number of flooded garden plots has doubled in a day

The number of flooded garden plots in Primorsky Krai has doubled in a day. The scale of the flood was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergencies of the Russian region, reports TASS.

On the morning of July 31, specialists recorded 95 floods, the day before there were 45. “A total of 95 household plots were flooded: 23 in Partizansky Municipal District, 72 in Chuguevsky. The number of overflows on the roads has also increased. There are currently 35 of them: 18 in Chuguevsky District, six each in Anuchinsky and Krasnoarmeysky. Also, two overflows are recorded in Partizansky and Yakovlevsky Municipalities, one in Shkotovsky,” the department specified.

The ministry noted that five settlements are currently cut off from transport links: Romanovsky Klyuch, Slinkino and Partizan in Partizansky District, the village of Polynikha in Chuguevsky, as well as the village of Krasnoyarovka and the dacha settlement of Orlinoye in Yakovlevsky Municipal District. However, they are provided with medicines, food and essential items.

Earlier, several Russian towns lost power due to flooding. The Samur River and its tributaries in Dagestan overflowed their banks due to heavy rains. As a result, several power transmission line supports were damaged.