On February 7, the deputies of Primorye adopted amendments to the regional bill, which provide for the introduction of marking stray and domestic dogs, as well as the creation of a single database of marked animals.

As parliamentarian Sergei Slepchenko said, from June 1, dog owners will have to contact the veterinary services to mark their pets and put them on record.

“An important novelty is the creation of a single database of marked dogs on the territory of Primorsky Krai <…> with owners, and animals without owners. The base will be maintained by the veterinary inspectorate,” the deputy said.

He added that funding for activities to capture and keep stray dogs will increase. All 38 deputies present voted for the adoption of the amendments.

Slepchenko also said that in 2021, 202 dog attacks on people were recorded in Primorye, 55 people were bitten.

Earlier that day, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation revealed the low efficiency of the executive authorities in solving the problem of stray dogs. In addition, the supervisory authority proposed to develop criteria for the unmotivated aggression of stray dogs, according to which, after sterilization, they will not be allowed to return to the streets.

On February 5, in the village of Iskra in the Ryazan region, a pack of stray dogs attacked a 70-year-old woman. The victim was taken to the emergency room of a hospital in Ryazan.

On January 22, in Transbaikalia, dogs attacked a seven-year-old girl in the village of Domna, when the child was returning home from a music school through the private sector. The juvenile died from her injuries. On the fact of the death of a child, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence, negligently resulting in the death of a person”).

Since January 2020, separate provisions of the law on the responsible treatment of animals came into force in Russia, regulating the operation of shelters for stray animals (both dogs and cats).

Previously, shelters were not prohibited from euthanizing captured stray dogs or cats. Now all homeless animals must be sterilized, vaccinated, and receive an indelible mark. If the owner or a new owner was not found, the animals were allowed to return to their habitats (the process of catching and releasing to their former habitat should be recorded on video).